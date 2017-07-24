President Rodrigo Duterte also hails the Alternative Learning System – considered the 'centerpiece' of basic education under his administration

Published 10:20 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The K to 12 program made it to President Rodrigo Duterte's 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, as he expressed the government's commitment to fully implement the measure enacted during his predecessor's term.

"In our bid to accelerate human capital development, we should ensure lifelong opportunities by enhancing quality of and access to education and training programs," Duterte said in his SONA.

He added: "We have sustained investments in higher education and committed to the full implementation of the K to 12 basic [education] program."

The K to 12 program was a landmark legislation of the Aquino administration which Duterte was initially skeptical about before he assumed office.

He decided to support the program in May 2016 – ahead of the nationwide rollout of senior high school's Grade 11.

This is the first time Duterte mentioned the controversial program in his SONA. (READ: K to 12 under Duterte administration faces new challenges)

Last year, the focus was on increased spending on basic education, mandatory education on the evils of drugs, and the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

On Monday, Duterte again hailed the ALS program, considered the "centerpiece" of basic education under his administration.

"We have widened the reach of skills training and increased the number of out-of-school children and youth to avail the Alternative Learning System," the President added. – Rappler.com