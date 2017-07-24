'I am not Marcos. I may not be as brilliant as Marcos, but definitely I am more attuned to my values in life,' President Rodrigo Duterte says in a news briefing after his State of the Nation Address

Published 10:14 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Saying he does not want to "look stupid" in the eyes of Filipinos, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, July 24, that he will not place the entire country under martial rule.

Duterte made the statement in a news briefing after he delivered his second State of the Nation Address on Monday, just two days after Congress approved the extension of martial law extension in Mindanao until December 31.

Responding to a question, Duterte said: “No nationwide martial law. I will look stupid in the eyes of the public. I am not ready to be called stupid."

Opposition lawmakers have warned that after Mindanao, Duterte would soon expand his declaration nationwide. But Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, martial law administrator, assured Congress it would not happen.

The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier extended Duterte’s proclamation until December 31.

Marcos repeat?

Responding to questions of a possible repeat of the nation’s dark chapter under military rule, Duterte reiterated that he was different from the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Duterte, however, has repeatedly expressed admiration for the brains of the former president and had even called him the "best" Philippine president if he didn't become a dictator.

“You have seen it for one month now. May nakita ka bang tangke ng mga sundalo rito (Have you seen tanks here? Do you see any uniformed military outfits roaming? So why do you have to compare me with Marcos?” Duterte asked

“I am not Marcos. I may not be as brilliant as Marcos, but definitely I am more attuned to my values in life. Ang values ni Marcos ay (The values of Marcos are) not necessarily mine just because there is martial law,” the President added.

A day after he declared martial law in Mindanao, Duterte himself stoked fears of a possible Marcos-type martial law imposition in the country. (READ: Duterte says his martial law similar to Marcos time)

Duterte has launched a bloody drug war that has killed thousands of drug suspects. International and local groups and politicians have criticized Duterte for alleged human rights violations in his drug war, irking the President.

“Don’t get me wrong. I value human life the way I value mine. You harm the children whose hands the future of this republic is entrusted, I'll hound you to the very gates of hell,” Duterte said in his SONA. (READ: Duterte: War on drugs 'unrelenting')– Rappler.com