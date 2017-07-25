The former Senate president shares his thoughts live on Rappler

Published 3:38 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr, former Senate president.

The father of Senate President Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, the elder Pimentel recently made headlines when he contradicted his son's position on convening Congress to discuss the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

The elder Pimentel said the 1987 Constitution requires the two chambers of Congress to hold a joint session.

He will also discuss federalism, which he is a strong proponent of, and his thoughts on President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address.

