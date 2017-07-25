Associate Graft Investigation Officer Leonardo Nicolas allegedly tried to extort P3 million from Pangasinan officials in exchange for dropping complaints against them, says the Office of the Ombudsman

Published 11:38 AM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has suspended a graft investigator in Pangasinan for allegedly trying to extort money from local officials in exchange for the dismissal of complaints against them.

Morales suspended Leonardo Nicolas, an Associate Graft Investigation Officer III of the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Nicolas was under surveillance for several weeks after the Ombudsman received a tip that the investigator, pretending to be a lawyer, was trying to extort P3,000,000.00 from local officials in Pangasinan in exchange for the dropping of complaints undergoing fact-finding investigation," the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Tuesday, July 25.

Nicolas was arrested on July 21, after the Ombudsman and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted an entrapment operation. He and his cousin accepted the marked money from the asset.

Also arrested in the entrapment operation was Nicolas' cousin, Isagani Nicolas, labor arbiter from Dagupan.

"Nicolas was also caught with a bogus copy of an Evaluation Report purportedly issued by the Field Investigation Office. The fake Evaluation Report was presented in exchange for P3,000,000.00," the Office of the Ombudsman said.

The cousins Nicolas have undergone inquest proceedings before the Office of the Ombudsman and are set to face charges of direct bribery, graft and violation of code of conduct.

They were also put under preventive suspension for 6 months.

"The Ombudsman does not condone any form of corruption among its ranks. We will not let up in the campaign to remove undesirables in government service," the statement said. (READ: Ombudsman lawyer being probed for Mamasapano delay) – Rappler.com

