A certain Isnaji Sajail is apprehended after an x-ray technician reported the box he was carrying during baggage inspection

Published 8:30 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Coast guard authorities in Zamboanga City apprehended a Malaysia-bound passenger on Monday, July 24, who was found to be carrying a total of P8.95 million in cash.

A certain Isnaji Sajail, 57, a resident of Parang, Jolo, was a passenger of M/V Lady Mary Joy 3. The vessel, owned by Aleson Shipping Lines, was scheduled to leave the Zamboanga City Port at 3:30 pm bound for Malaysia.

Sajail was apprehended after an x-ray technician from the Philippine Ports Authority reported the box the passenger had with him during baggage inspection.

Coast Guard Station Zamboanga personnel brought Sajail and the confiscated box to the Bureau of Customs-Zamboanga for accounting of the money.

It was later found that the box contained P8.95 million.

The passenger is currently under investigation. – Rappler.com