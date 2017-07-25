'Kung colorum ka, dapat wala ka sa lansangan,' MMDA chairman Danny Lim says, addressing Grab and Uber drivers with expired or no permits

Published 10:07 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim broke his silence on the regulation stalemate between the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Transport Network Companies (TNCs) like Grab and Uber.

His stand: "Kung 'colorum' ka, dapat wala ka sa lansangan (If you're colorum, you shouldn't be on the road)," Lim said on Tuesday, July 25.

According to him, traffic volume in the metro's roads has been the MMDA's problem for the longest time, and keeping thousands of unregistered Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers does not help.

"Last year, 417,000 cars were sold. The projection this year won't be less than 450,000. Let's say 30% of those cars are in Metro Manila. But the capacity of EDSA is not expanding," Lim said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Of Grab and Uber's 42,000 drivers, the LTFRB estimates only 15,400 have the necessary permits to operate.

The number of unregistered drivers ballooned over the past year as the LTFRB imposed a moratorium barring new drivers from getting temporary permits to operate while they wait for their certificate of public convenience (CPC) franchise.

Earlier, the LTFRB ordered unregistered drivers off the streets by July 26, but Grab and Uber filed motions for reconsideration allowing them to operate further.

For better regulation, TNCs and the LTFRB have started technical working group talks, expecting to agree on the number of maximum cars that the TNCs can operate. – Rappler.com