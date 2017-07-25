The DOJ resolution says the Singaporean victim failed to positively identify the 30 Chinese suspects as among those who kidnapped her from a casino in Manila

Published 10:02 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed the kidnapping and serious illegal detention complaint against 30 Chinese nationals accused of kidnapping a Singaporean woman from a Manila casino.

The 30 Chinese nationals were part of the 44 suspects arrested last July 18 during a police operation that rescued Singaporean victim Wu Yan, who was allegedly kidnapped from the Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City.

In a resolution released Tuesday, July 25, investigating Assistant State Prosecutor Phillip dela Cruz said that the evidence was insufficient to warrant the filing of a case against the 30 suspects, adding that Wu failed to positively identify them as among those who kidnapped her.

"Not even a single act can be imputed against them. Since criminal liability is personal, then absence of proof as to their participation to the alleged kidnapping indubitably will result to the dismissal of the complaint against said respondents," the resolution read.

The 30 Chinese suspects were ordered released from the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City, but they will be deported back to China.

Meanwhile, the other 14 suspects – which include two Malaysians – will face preliminary investigation and will remain in detention.

The Bureau of Immigration has started deportation proceedings against the arrested foreigners, but they will only be deported after criminal proceedings against them are completed. – Rappler.com