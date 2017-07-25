#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 26
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, July 26, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon.
Areas
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – preschool to senior high school (public and private) in the afternoon
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Quezon City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) in the afternoon
- Valenzuela City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Bataan – all levels (public and private) in the afternoon
- Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo, Rizal – preschool to elementary (public and private) in the afternoon
- Subic, Zambales – all levels (public and private) 10 am onwards
Schools
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela
- Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
- Navotas Polytechnic College
- Governor Andres Pascual College
