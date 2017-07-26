New housing chief Eduardo del Rosario talks about his plans for the rehabilitation of Marawi City, addressing the housing backlog, and the awarding of houses to Kadamay members

Published 3:06 PM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council Chairperson (HUDCC) Eduardo del Rosario is a retired general who previously served as the undersecretary for veteran and retirees' affairs of the Department of National Defense. During the Aquino administration, he was also the executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Del Rosario takes over the position previously occupied by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, who took over when Vice President Leni Robredo resigned from the post in December last year.

Rappler speaks with the new HUDCC chief about his plans for the rehabilitation of Marawi City, addressing the housing backlog, and the awarding of houses to Kadamay members.

