Bills vs endo, discrimination, and tax reform top Congress priorities
MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of both houses of the 17th Congress agreed to prioritize the passage of 38 bills within the next months, with measures on ending labor contractualization, anti-discrimination, and tax reform topping the agenda.
The following leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate met at the EDSA Shangri-La on Wednesday, July 26, to discuss their common legislative agenda:
- Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III
- Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez
- Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto
- Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III
- House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas
- Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon
- House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez
- Quirino Representative Dakila Cua, ways and means committee chairperson
- CIBAC Representative Sherwin Tugna, suffrage and electoral reforms committee chairperson
|Bill
|House target date
|Senate target date
|Free Irrigation Services Act
|Approved
|Approved
|Agrarian and Agricultural Credit Condonation Act
|Approved
|October
|Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act
|October
|October
|Philippine Mental Health Act
|October
|Aproved
|Prohibit conversion of irrigated lands
|October
|October
|National Land Use Act
|Approved
|October
|Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act
|Approved
|Not specified
|Community Service in lieu of Imprisonment for the Penalty of Arresto Menor
|October
|Not specified
|Tax Refrom Act
|Approved
|October
|Revision of Constitution
|Not specified, but a priority
|Not specified, but a priority
|Bangsamoro Basic Law
|Not specified, but a priority
|Not specified, but a priority
|Public Service Act amendments
|December
|December
|Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act
|October
|October
|National ID System
|October
|October
|Legislative Franchise for Operating Railways; Mindanao Railway Corporation/Authority; Central Luzon Railyways Corporation; Extending the corporate life of the Philippine National Railways to another 25 years
|March 2018
|March 2018
|End of Endo/Contractualization; Minimum Wage Law
|October
|October
|Free School Feeding/Pagkaing Pinoy para sa Batang Pinoy Act
|Approved
|October
|Excise Tax Reform Act
|Approved
|October
|Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Act
|October
|October
|Ease of Doing Business Act/Fast Business Permit Act
|October
|October
|One Town: One Doctor Act
|October
|October
|Corporation Code of the Philippines
|October
|October
|Social Security Act amendments
|Approved
|October
|Expand Coverage of Local Absentee Voting Act
|Approved
|October
|Family Code of the Philippines amendment (default property regime; complete separation of property)
|October
|December
|Department of Housing and Urban Development Act
|October
|December
|Anti-Discrimination Act
|October
|October, but for women, ethnic and religious groups only
|Government Procurement Reform Act amendments
|October
|October
|Allowable/Recoverable System Loss Act (electricity)
|October, but may include water
|October
|Salary Standardization Law IV
|December
|October
|Unified Uniformed Personnel Benefits and Pension Reform Act
|December
|December
|Criminal Investigation Act
|October
|December
|Amendment of Fair Election Act
|October
|October
|Anti-Hazing Law amendments
|October
|December
|Anti-Terrorism Law (National Security Act)
|October
|October
|Rice Tarrification
|October
|October
|Department of Disaster Response (Public Safety)
|October
|December
|Minimum Wage Law
|Not specified
|Not specified
As early as October 2017, both houses target to pass on 3rd and final reading bills aiming to end labor contractualization or “endo,” anti-discrimination, and the tax reform.
Of the 3, only the Tax Reform Act was mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his 2nd State of the Nation Address. (READ: Duterte wants Senate to pass tax reform in full, zeroes in on Angara)
Other bills Duterte mentioned in his SONA are included in the list, including the National Land Use Act, review of procurement laws, and creation of a disaster response and management department. The first two are targeted to be approved by October, while the new department bill is being eyed by December.
Fariñas, however, said the House and the Senate are still deadlocked on the coverage of the anti-discrimination bill. Lawmakers committed to include discrimination against women, ethnic and religious groups, as well as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.
But some senators are not too keen on including the protection of LGBTs in the bill. (READ: After 17 years, LGBT anti-discrimination bill up for Senate debate)
“Mukhang medyo may resistance daw doon, mas mahirap… ‘Di ko na alam [sino]. ‘Di na ko nagtanong (It seems there is a resistance there and it would be more difficult… I don’t know who is resisting. I didn’t ask)," said Fariñas, saying senators will have to find a consensus on the matter.
Senator Manny Pacquiao had been previously criticized for his anti-LGBT remarks, saying gay men are “worse than animals.” – Rappler.com