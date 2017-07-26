Leaders of the 17th Congress also prioritize measures on national land use, government procurement, and creation of the disaster response and management department, which the President mentioned in his SONA

Published 2:05 PM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of both houses of the 17th Congress agreed to prioritize the passage of 38 bills within the next months, with measures on ending labor contractualization, anti-discrimination, and tax reform topping the agenda.

The following leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate met at the EDSA Shangri-La on Wednesday, July 26, to discuss their common legislative agenda:

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon

House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez

Quirino Representative Dakila Cua, ways and means committee chairperson

CIBAC Representative Sherwin Tugna, suffrage and electoral reforms committee chairperson

Bill House target date Senate target date Free Irrigation Services Act Approved Approved Agrarian and Agricultural Credit Condonation Act Approved October Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act October October Philippine Mental Health Act October Aproved Prohibit conversion of irrigated lands October October National Land Use Act Approved October Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act Approved Not specified Community Service in lieu of Imprisonment for the Penalty of Arresto Menor October Not specified Tax Refrom Act Approved October Revision of Constitution Not specified, but a priority Not specified, but a priority Bangsamoro Basic Law Not specified, but a priority Not specified, but a priority Public Service Act amendments December December Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act October October National ID System October October Legislative Franchise for Operating Railways; Mindanao Railway Corporation/Authority; Central Luzon Railyways Corporation; Extending the corporate life of the Philippine National Railways to another 25 years March 2018 March 2018 End of Endo/Contractualization; Minimum Wage Law October October Free School Feeding/Pagkaing Pinoy para sa Batang Pinoy Act Approved October Excise Tax Reform Act Approved October Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Act October October Ease of Doing Business Act/Fast Business Permit Act October October One Town: One Doctor Act October October Corporation Code of the Philippines October October Social Security Act amendments Approved October Expand Coverage of Local Absentee Voting Act Approved October Family Code of the Philippines amendment (default property regime; complete separation of property) October December Department of Housing and Urban Development Act October December Anti-Discrimination Act October October, but for women, ethnic and religious groups only Government Procurement Reform Act amendments October October Allowable/Recoverable System Loss Act (electricity) October, but may include water October Salary Standardization Law IV December October Unified Uniformed Personnel Benefits and Pension Reform Act December December Criminal Investigation Act October December Amendment of Fair Election Act October October Anti-Hazing Law amendments October December Anti-Terrorism Law (National Security Act) October October Rice Tarrification October October Department of Disaster Response (Public Safety) October December Minimum Wage Law Not specified Not specified

As early as October 2017, both houses target to pass on 3rd and final reading bills aiming to end labor contractualization or “endo,” anti-discrimination, and the tax reform.

Of the 3, only the Tax Reform Act was mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his 2nd State of the Nation Address. (READ: Duterte wants Senate to pass tax reform in full, zeroes in on Angara)

Other bills Duterte mentioned in his SONA are included in the list, including the National Land Use Act, review of procurement laws, and creation of a disaster response and management department. The first two are targeted to be approved by October, while the new department bill is being eyed by December.

Fariñas, however, said the House and the Senate are still deadlocked on the coverage of the anti-discrimination bill. Lawmakers committed to include discrimination against women, ethnic and religious groups, as well as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

But some senators are not too keen on including the protection of LGBTs in the bill. (READ: After 17 years, LGBT anti-discrimination bill up for Senate debate)

“Mukhang medyo may resistance daw doon, mas mahirap… ‘Di ko na alam [sino]. ‘Di na ko nagtanong (It seems there is a resistance there and it would be more difficult… I don’t know who is resisting. I didn’t ask)," said Fariñas, saying senators will have to find a consensus on the matter.

Senator Manny Pacquiao had been previously criticized for his anti-LGBT remarks, saying gay men are “worse than animals.” – Rappler.com