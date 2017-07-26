#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 27
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 27, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Gorio.
Areas
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)
- Makati City – all levels (public schools only, based on Malacañang order)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – all levels (public and private)
- Marikina City – all levels (public and private)
- Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasig City – all levels (public schools only, based on Malacañang order)
- Pateros – all levels (public and private)
- Quezon City – all levels (public and private)
- San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
- Taguig City – all levels (public and private)
- Valenzuela City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Marilao, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Meycauayan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Obando, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Pulilan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- San Ildefonso, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- San Miguel, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga (excluding Angeles City) – all levels (public and private)
- Zambales – all levels (public and private)
- Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
- San Pedro, Laguna – all levels (public and private)
- Angono, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Antipolo, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Binangonan, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Cardona, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
Schools
- Angelicum College
- Arellano University – all campuses
- Ateneo de Manila University – grade school to senior high school
- Centro Escolar University – Manila, Makati, Malolos
- Claret School of Quezon City
- De La Salle University – Taft, Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Laguna
- Diliman Preparatory School
- Ephesians Christian Academy
- Lourdes School Quezon City
- Miriam College
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela
- Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Manila, Quezon City, Taguig, San Juan, Parañaque, Cabiao, Pulilan, Sta Maria
- Sacred Heart Academy Pasig
- School of the Holy Spirit of Quezon City
- Siena College of Quezon City
- St Anthony of Makati Montessori
- St Paul College – Pasig and Makati
- St Theresa's College Quezon City – kinder to Grade 12
- Technological Institute of the Philippines Quezon City
- Trinity University of Asia
- Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
Meanwhile, Malacañang also suspended work in all government offices in Metro Manila 1 pm onwards. The House of Representatives earlier suspended work starting noon.
The Supreme Court (SC), for its part, also canceled work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region 1 pm onwards. "For courts in other affected areas, the Executive Judge may exercise discretion," said SC Spokesman Theodore Te.
