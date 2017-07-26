Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 27

Published 5:35 PM, July 26, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, July 27, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Gorio.

Areas

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Marilao, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Meycauayan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Obando, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Pulilan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

San Ildefonso, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

San Miguel, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga (excluding Angeles City) – all levels (public and private)

Zambales – all levels (public and private)

Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Schools

Meanwhile, Malacañang also suspended work in all government offices in Metro Manila 1 pm onwards. The House of Representatives earlier suspended work starting noon.

The Supreme Court (SC), for its part, also canceled work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region 1 pm onwards. "For courts in other affected areas, the Executive Judge may exercise discretion," said SC Spokesman Theodore Te.

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com