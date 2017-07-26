The DOTr urges public utility vehicle operators to ensure good service, while the LTFRB says the popularity of ride-hailing firms should be taken as a 'wake-up call'

Published 7:15 PM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Public utility vehicle (PUV) operators need to step up because of the popularity of transport network companies (TNCs) Grab and Uber, said Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos on Wednesday, July 26.

"Kailangan nating ipakita rin sa ating kababayan na maganda rin ang ating serbisyo...'Yun po kasi ang nangyari diyan sa TNVS na 'yan, naging simbolo siya [ng] tamang serbisyo, pero ang totoo po ang tamang serbisyo nasa inyong lahat po 'yan eh, gagawin na lang po 'yun," said Orbos, also the general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

(PUVs need to show the public that they can also provide good service... What happened with the [transport network vehicle service] operators, they became the symbol of good service, but we all have the potential for good service, we just need to show it.)

Orbos was addressing PUV transport groups in a consultation, telling them that their services can improve in simple ways. (READ: Taxi, jeep, van operators call out LTFRB for 'unfair treatment')

He recommended that jeepney drivers keep their aisle lights on at night, and avoid wearing sleeveless shirts and shorts while working. For bus drivers, he said they should only pick up passengers from designated areas.

"Napakaliit ho na bagay iyon pero kung naipatupad ninyo 'yun makikita ng mamamayan kung ano ba talaga ang serbisyo na gusto 'nyong ibigay sa kanila," added Orbos.

(They're small gestures but if you can do them, people will see what service you want to give them.)

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Aileen Lizada seconded Orbos' recommendation.

Lizada told PUV operators that the public's support for Grab and Uber should be taken as a "wake-up call," especially because jeepneys, buses, and taxis serve the majority of the riding public.

Taxi driver-operators, said Lizada, should know how to navigate, keep their cars presentable at all times, and agree to take passengers to wherever their destination is.

"'Yung mga gano'n dapat sabihan 'nyo rin 'yung ibang taxi drivers na 'pag ginawa nila 'yun (mistakes), apektado ang buong taxi denomination," she added.

(You should inform other taxi drivers, because if they [commit mistakes], the whole taxi denomination will be affected.)

In line with their advice, Orbos urged the transport leaders to be open to the Department of Transportation's PUV Modernization Program, which includes the phaseout of old vehicles and revision of transport routes.

"Ito po ay pagkakataon na i-modernize (This is an opportunity to modernize your fleet)... Why don't you take it upon yourselves?" he said. – Rappler.com