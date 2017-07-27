(UPDATED) Department of Transportation employees say they were not consulted properly regarding the big move

Published 8:17 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) — Department of Transportation (DOTr) employees accused their bosses on Thursday, July 27, of rushing their office transfer to Clark, Pampanga, which will begin on July 28.

Their new base is still under construction “with the paint still drying,” making the area unbearable for employees, DOTr Employees’ Association (DOTCEA) secretary Bobet Salazar said. (READ: DOTr moving main office to Clark in July)

“Iilipat na ang mga tao don, so paano gagamitin ngayon yung area when it's still under construction?Kung titingnan talaga natin parang di naman pa talaga ready ang management for the transfer,” Salazar said. (People will be sent there,so how will they use the area when it’s still under construction? If you look, the management really is not ready for the transfer.)

DOTr management also supposedly neglected to listen to their concerns, pushing through with the move despite protest from employees in the past 6 months.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade supposedly pitched the idea as early as July 2016, and they were just shocked that memorandum circulars started being issued on by January 2017 of the transfer being done.

They had told their bosses that they were concerned whether they can get enough time to sleep, and whether they would need to spend a lot with their daily expeditions to work.

They also said they would not have enough time left to spend with their family.

“Matagal kang wala sa bahay. Ang tagal ng travel mo tapos 8 oras ka sa office. Tapos kapag aalis ka tapos tulog pa ang mga anak mo tapos pagdating mo tulog na sila,” DOTCEA member Beth Lunzaga said.

(You won’t be home for a long time. Your commute is long, then you spend 8 hours in the office. When you leave home your children are still asleep, and when you arrive, they’re asleep.)

“We terminated the dialogue, because we're getting nowhere. Sa mga issues namin, hindi nasagot ng tama at walang concrete actions (Our issues were not answered, there were no concrete answers),” Salazar said.

To make adjustment easier, the DOTr had offered employees the option to work in other DOTr attached agencies without demotion.

But Salazar said they cannot “change specialty” and adjust immediately, especially since they have employees that have worked in the main DOTr building for as long as 30 years.

Another measure the DOTr set up was starting shuttle services to pick up employees at 5:00-6:00 am every day going to Clark.

In a press statement addressing the employees, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said they really need to “make sacrifices” in order to help with decongestion of traffic in Metro Manila.

The employees countered Tugade, however, saying that some 700 DOTr employees that work in their office in Ortigas make up an insignificant number when compared to the 10 million residents in the capital region. Salazar and Lunzaga stressed they do not oppose the transfer on its own, they just want to go through the right process. – Rappler.com