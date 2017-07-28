In a major triumph in the battlefield, the Marines gain ground in one of 3 bridges that separate the safe zone from the battle area

Published 6:12 PM, July 28, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – In this city, 3 bridges separate the safe zone from the battle zone where troops are fighting local terror groups supporting the Islamic State (ISIS). It is said that the side that's able to cross these bridges wins the war.

Carmela Fonbuena filed this report to explain the treacherous terrain in Marawi.

Most of the videos were shot when Rappler joined the Marines at the rear of the battle area last week, on July 22. The snipers have since moved out of these positions to move to buildings even closer to the battle area.

Shots of the mortar position also followed restrictions imposed by the military.

– Rappler.com