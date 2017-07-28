The AFP urges the comedian to join the ranks of its 'patriotic reservists' or volunteer artists who entertain soldiers in hospitals or military camps, to show her support for government troops

Published 12:56 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) dropped its plan to sue comedian Mae Paner, also known as Juana Change, for wearing an army uniform during a State of the Nation Address protest.

"The AFP will no longer pursue the case but calls upon Ms Paner and other unauthorized individuals to henceforth desist from the inappropriate use of our uniform," AFP spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said in a Palace news briefing on Friday, July 28.

AFP chief General Eduardo Año had a change of heart, apparently, after lawyers and other staff did a "thorough study" of the incident and reported their findings to him.

He was told that Paner did not mean to insult soldiers by wearing the uniform to a rally.

Paner, according to the findings, "did not actually ridicule soldiers but even praised the sacrifices of our men in unform," said Padilla.

"It was also reported that she did this in the interest of the arts being a recognized comedian," he added.

The military spokesman explained why Paner's act caused a stir among the Armed Forces. He appealed to Paner and the public to understand why the military reacted the way they did.

"[It] is the same uniform our soldiers wear whenever we go to battle and the same uniform many our soldiers die wearing in the battlefield and in defense of our motherland and our people. This is the very reason we hold this particular uniform very sacred," said Padilla.

The AFP, as a "fair organization," chose not to take "harsh" measures against the comedian since she did not mean harm when she donned military garb.

Her case is different from, for instance, persons who wear a military uniform to deceive others and gain access to establishments, with the intent to commit crimes.

Padilla pointed out that members of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, are known to wear the uniforms to deceive law enforcement personnel.

The military spokesman, however, called on Paner to consider other ways of helping the AFP.

"Your Armed Forces is open to have Ms Paner among the ranks of our patriotic reservists," he said.

Paner might also want to join volunteer artists who entertain soldiers in hospitals or in camps, he added. – Rappler.com