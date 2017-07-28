The Teachers' Dignity Coalition reminds public school administrators teachers are 'not waterproof,' that their safety amid storms and floods should be considered

Published 5:10 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday, July 28, said teachers are not required to report to schools when classes have been suspended in their areas.

Classes in many areas in Luzon were suspended for 3 straight days starting Wednesday, July 26, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by tropical cyclone Gorio. Gorio has since strengthened into a severe tropical storm.

But the group Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) said they received complaints from teachers who were asked to report for work despite the inclement weather.

Education Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Service GH Ambat told Rappler that is against the department's policy for teachers during class suspensions.

"They are not required. They should have make-up classes instead," Ambat said.

TDC chair Benjo Basas gave an example of a teacher's complaint from one school in General Mariano Alvarez town in Cavite: "Sa iskul namin, pinapapasok kami kahit suspended ang klase, kahit walang bata. Ang hindi pumasok absent daw!"

(In our school, we're asked to report for work even if there are no classes and no students. Those who don't report for work will be considered absent!)

The group received complaints from teachers mostly through text messages and Facebook.

In a statement on Friday, the group said it is "really illogical" to require teachers to report for work when they have no one to teach in school.

"Teachers, just like our students, need to be safe in the comfort of our homes in a rainy day. We are not waterproof," Basas said in the statement.

DepEd's Ambat said while school principals are allowed to call teachers to report for duty if needed, "it is being discouraged now." – Rappler.com