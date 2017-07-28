Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, July 29

Published 6:58 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, July 29, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Gorio.

Areas

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Meycauayan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Schools

