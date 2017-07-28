#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, July 29
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, July 29, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Gorio.
Areas
Metro Manila
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Marikina City – all levels (public and private)
- Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Meycauayan, Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
Schools
- Governor Andres Pascual College
- Navotas Polytechnic College
- Pambayang Dalubhasaan ng Marilao
- Philippine Normal University – graduate classes
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com