Lamitan City police discover the gored body of the victim a day after he was attacked by a carabao

Published 7:33 PM, July 28, 2017

BASILAN, Philippines – A 54-year-old farmer died on Thursday, July 27, after he was allegedly attacked by a carabao in a coconut plantation in Lamitan City.

The victim, Reynaldo delos Santos of Barangay Balagtasan in Lamitan City, sustained multiple wounds in his stomach, neck, shoulder, and other parts of his body which caused his death, according to police.

Lamitan police headed by Inspector Roel Gasoh discovered the gored body of Delos Santos on Friday, July 28.

Cases involving deaths caused by carabao attacks often involve the animals' owners. In February, a farmer in Nueva Ecija was gored to death by his own carabao.

Carabaos or water buffalos are widely used by smallholder-farmers in the country. They are also sources of meat and milk. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com