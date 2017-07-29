Published 12:57 PM, July 29, 2017
Updated 12:57 PM, July 29, 2017
DEAR DIGONG. Lumad children ask the Chief Executive to end martial law in Mindanao during a program the UP Quezon Hall on July 22, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
READY, SET, CLASH. Militant workers from the Southern Tagalog region clash with anti-riot police during a rally in front of the US Embassy in Manila on July 22, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
GASSED. Palestinian men run for cover from tear gas during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, on July 23, 2017. Photo by Abbas Momani/AFP
CHAINED. Indian supporters of Gorkhaland chant slogans tied with chains during a protest march in New Delhi on July 23, 2017. Photo by Sajjad Hussain/AFP
'THESE SHOES WILL REPRESENT THEM'. Members of the #BlockMarcos Movement prepare their own SONA protest dubbed 'Martsa ng mga hindi makapag-martsa' along Commonwealth Aveue on July 24, 2017. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
POST-SONA SPEECH. After delivering his 2nd State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before a crowd of militant activists gathered for the People's SONA outside the Batasan Complex on July 24, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
NEW MISSILE LAUNCH. A man looks at images showing missile launches and military exercises on a display board in Pyongyang on July 25, 2017. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
SANTA CLAUS WORLD CONGRESS. Santas jump into the water for a photo opp at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken in Klampenborg, Copenhagen on July 25, 2017. Photo by Sarah Christine Noergaard/Scanpix Denmark/AFP
INFERNO. People enjoy the beach as they look at a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, France on July 25, 2017. Photo by Valery Hache/AFP
FOREST FIRE. Acehnese schoolchildren clad in masks wait for their bus to school while shrouded in thick smoke due to peat forest fires in Meulaboh, Aceh province, on July 26, 2017. Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP
SWIM COMPETITION. China's Zhang Yufei in the women's 200-meter butterfly semifinals at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on July 26, 2017. Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP
GRAND OPENING. President Rodrigo Duterte is given a tour inside the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila during its opening on July 26, 2017. Photo by Simeon Celi/Presidential Photo
TURKEY FLOOD. Pedestrians take shelter on the window sill of a building during a heavy downpour of rain and hail in Besiktas near Istanbul on July 27, 2017. Photo by Bulent Kilic/AFP
GREENHOUSE. Farmers of La Trinidad, Benguet build plastic greenhouses to grow a variety of vegetables and to protect the produce from heavy rains and solar radiation on July 28, 2017. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
– Rappler.com