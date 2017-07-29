It is part of the BOC's massive recruitment to fill up 50% of their workforce

Published 4:47 PM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has started hiring 150 new personnel as the agency restructures itself.

The BOC is undertaking massive recruitment, having announced in February that the bureau will prioritize filling up more than 3,000 vacancies – more than half its workforce.

The initial 150 positions will be for the reinforcement of customs laws, rules, and regulations.

"We need to take advantage of the more than 50% unfilled vacancies. We will beef up our team with 3,000 more employees this year and an additional 4,000 once the proposed executive order for restructuring is signed," Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said. (READ: Faeldon’s chief of staff grilled for calling Alvarez an ‘imbecile’)

Successful applicants will undergo a 6-month paid training with the Philippine Customs Training Center (PCTC).

"Those who finished the training shall be guaranteed of plantilla positions, and are expected to develop a deeper sense of patriotism, excellence, non-violence, safety, integrity, and leadership," Faeldon said.

Promotions are also up for grabs for current BOC employees who are next in rank.

"The BOC adheres to a more stringent process of hiring and promotion. We are looking for personnel who are skilled, educated and with integrity," Faeldon said. (READ: Alvarez getting back at customs official for not promoting unqualified employee?)

Here are the requirements.

For next-in-rank BOC employees

Updated and duly accomplished Personnel Data Sheet (PDS/CS Form 212 Revised 2017) with attached Work Experience Sheet

Individual Commitment Review Form (IPCR) for the period July-December 2016 and January-June 2017

For BOC employees who are not next-in-rank

Letter of Intent (Form A)

Updated and duly accomplished Personnel Data Sheet (PDS/CS Form 212 Revised 2017) with attached Work Experience Sheet

Individual Commitment Review Form (IPCR) for the periods July-December 2016 and January-June 2017

For non-BOC employees:

Letter of Intent (Form A -1)

Updated and duly accomplished Personnel Data Sheet (PDS/CS Form 212 Revised 2017) with attached Work Experience Sheet

Authenticated copy of Eligibility or License issued by the Civil Service Commission and Professional Regulation Commission, or Certificate of Admission to the Philippine Bar from the Supreme Court

Certified True Copy of Transcript of Records and Diploma

Copy of Training/Seminar Certificates

Certificate of Employment or Service Record (if government employee)

Copy of Performance Appraisal Report for the last two rating periods (for government employees only)

The BOC said applicants can only apply for one position, and that applicants in 2016 must re-submit documents. Faeldon said applicants are not required to enclose in their documents "external recommendations." – Rappler.com