(UPDATED) The typhoon causes 6 landslides in Benguet, Baguio City, and Mountain Province

Published 12:35 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Gorio (Nesat) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, July 30, but it left the regions of Cordillera and Ilocos hard hit by torrential rains and strong winds.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said 14 families were preemptively evacuated in the provinces of Benguet and Mountain Province.

There were 6 major landslides from July 28 to 29, Friday to Saturday, with 4 of them in Benguet, 1 in Baguio City, and 1 in Mountain Province.

The initial damage to agriculture was pegged at P2.4 million.

Among the closed roads were Poblacion-Palina, Coliding-Madaymen, and Tabbac roads in Atok, Benguet; Bokod-Baguio route via Labey; the road leading to Poblacion, Kibungan, Benguet, and the Acop-Kapangan-Kibungan-Bakun Road, and Liwang Section in Bakun, Benguet.

The Tabuk-Banaue Road in Ifugao and Kalinga and the Talubin-Barlig-Natonin-Paracelis-Calaccad Road in Mountain Province also remain closed. Roads with one lane passable include Shilan-Beckel Road in La Trinidad, Tawang-Ambiong Road also in La Trinidad, and the Baguio City Limit-Sto Tomas Road.

In Ilocos, Luna-Bangar Road in La Union is not passable to light vehicles due to knee-deep floods. – Rappler.com