A fire razes more than 200 homes in Barangay Diki in Malamawi island, Basilan

Published 2:30 PM, July 30, 2017

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A fire razed more than 200 homes in Barangay Diki in Malamawi island, Basilan on Sunday, July 30.

Isabela City Fire Marshall Jasmine Tanog said the fire started from one of the houses at past 10 in the morning Sunday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) found it hard to put out the fire since the island does not have any fire truck. Residents helped the firemen by using pails of water.

The BFP declared fire under control after two hours.

Based on municipal records, there are more than 1,000 families affected by the incident.

The BFP is still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of fire. – Rappler.com