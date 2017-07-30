#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 31
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 31, due to Tropical Storm Huaning and the enhanced southwest monsoon.
Areas
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra – all levels (public and private)
- Atok, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Bakun, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Buguias, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kabayan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kapangan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kibungan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- La Trinidad, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Mankayan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Tublay, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Sur – preschool (public and private)
Schools
The following schools in Valenzuela:
- A. Fernando Elementary School
- Isla Elementary School
- Pio Valenzuela Elementary School
- Coloong Elementary School
- A. Deato Elementary School
- Tagalag Elementary School
- Pasolo Elementary School
- Polo National High School
- Malanday High School
