Published 6:00 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 31, due to Tropical Storm Huaning and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Areas

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra – all levels (public and private)

Atok, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Bakun, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Buguias, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Kabayan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Kapangan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Kibungan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

La Trinidad, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Mankayan, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Tublay, Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Sur – preschool (public and private)

Schools

The following schools in Valenzuela:

A. Fernando Elementary School

Isla Elementary School

Pio Valenzuela Elementary School

Coloong Elementary School

A. Deato Elementary School

Tagalag Elementary School

Pasolo Elementary School

Polo National High School

Malanday High School

