The passenger is intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and caught carrying 61 iPhone 7 Plus units without the required permit

Published 11:40 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P2.7 million worth of iPhone 7 Plus units from a Chinese passenger who failed to show import documents.

The BOC said in a statement on Sunday, July 30, that passenger Wen Congkai failed to provide documents, including a permit from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), to bring in 61 units of the Apple smartphone.

According to the BOC, Wen flew on board Xiamen Airlines Flight MF 8667 last July 21, but was stopped at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. This was after authorities noticed irregularities when his baggage underwent an x-ray inspection.

Jaybee Raul Cometa, head of the X-Ray Inspection Project Unit, recommended a warrant of seizure and detention for violation of an NTC memorandum circular and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Cometa said the BOC would put up 19 new x-ray machines to curb smuggling in 3 NAIA terminals.

The BOC has one x-ray machine each at NAIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, and two machines at Terminal 3. – Rappler.com