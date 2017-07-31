Watch the hearing live on Rappler

Published 10:57 AM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee holds a hearing on the P6.4 billion worth of shabu shipment from China.

This comes after customs seized 604 kilos of shabu in Valenzuela, estimating a total worth of P6.4 billion, on May 26, 2017. China has vowed to help President Rodrigo Duterte and his fight against illegal drugs. But the Asian giant is also major source of illegal drugs in the country.

