Lawyer Lawrence Carin says Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and her brother Reynaldo Jr should not have been brought to Camp Crame, adding that he was barred from entering their detention facility

Published 12:35 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr were brought to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, but their lawyer said he was barred from entering the facility with them.

"When we were at the blue gate, there [were] personnel, I think officers who stopped when I introduced to them I am the lawyer. Sabi nila (They said), you can stop there, attorney, that's how far you can go," Parojinog family lawyer Lawrence Carin said on Monday, July 31.

"My clients are already facing charges in Ozamiz. Why can't they have their lawyer along with them?" he added.

According to Carin, the siblings want him "to be with them along the way."

Nova and Reynaldo Jr were arrested after the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) got into a bloody encounter with the Parojinogs inside their home, during an attempt to serve a search warrant early Sunday morning, July 30. (READ: Dela Rosa: 'Paralyzed' CCTVs during Parojinog raid 'wrong')

Family patriarch Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife Susan, brother Octavio Jr, sister Mona, and 11 others were killed. (READ: Deaths after nighttime warrants suspicious – Drilon)

Carin also questioned why Nova and Reynaldo Jr were brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City, saying the transfer was irregular because the crimes that the Parojinogs are being accused of were allegedly committed in Ozamiz City.

The lawyer said no court has ordered the transfer and that his clients did not request to be moved.

"It should be the venue of the crime, where the alleged crime was committed. The alleged crime, I think, is illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and who knows, maybe drugs, but those were confiscated in Ozamiz so the trial should be there," Carin said.

The search warrant for the raid was issued in Quezon City, but Carin said the case should be heard in Ozamiz City and the Parojinogs detained there as well.

Asked about the siblings' next steps, Carin said he still has to consult with his clients.

Earlier, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said the bloody encounter could have been avoided had the family immediately surrendered to the police. (READ: Ozamiz mayor wanted to surrender before raid – police) – Rappler.com