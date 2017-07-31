The Department of Justice orders the Bureau of Immigration to monitor if Lim and 7 others linked to the drug trade will try to leave the Philippines

Published 1:20 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to be on alert for any attempt by alleged drug lord Peter Lim, alias "Jaguar," to leave the country.

Aside from Lim, also included in the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) dated July 11 and released to media on Monday, July 31, are the following:

Kerwin Espinosa, alleged drug lord and son of slain Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr

Peter Co

Marcelo Adorco

Max Miro

Lovely Adam Impal, an alleged supplier of Kerwin Espinosa

Ruel Malindangan

Jun Pepito

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in the ILBO that the 8 face cases for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Lim, a businessman in Cebu, has been accused of being a drug lord in the Visayas and was the subject of a congressional inquiry in 2001. Two of Lim's former employees testified that he and his brother Wellington were into drug trafficking. In 2006 and 2011, the employees were killed under mysterious circumstances. (READ: Is he top 'drug lord' Peter Lim? 9 things about the Cebu businessman)

Lim met with no less than President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2016, denying that he was involved in the drug trade. The President told the businessman to go to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to prove he was not a drug lord.

Less than a week after his meeting with Duterte, Lim appeared before the NBI and submitted a two-page letter addressed to NBI Director Dante Gierran, the contents of which were not disclosed. – Rappler.com