Most of the displaced from northern Luzon are staying with relatives, while hundreds in other parts of Luzon are in evacuation centers

Published 5:45 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – More than 5,000 persons in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the Ilocos Region have been displaced due to the heavy rains brought about by the enhanced southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Huaning (Haitang) over the weekend.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said in an update on Monday afternoon, July 31, that 1,172 families – or 5,403 persons – have left their homes in the two northern Luzon regions. They are staying with relatives or friends.

Meanwhile, hundreds – 157 families or 642 persons – from the two regions, plus Metro Manila and Calabarzon, are in the 11 evacuation centers.

Before this, classes were suspended for 3 straight days starting Wednesday last week due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gorio, which was followed by Huaning. The tropical storm left the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Monday morning.

“Despite the exit of Gorio, the country continues to experience sporadic rain showers, especially in Luzon due to the monsoon rains and the arrival of Tropical Storm ‘Huaning.’ We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to continue to coordinate with their LGUs to prevent any untoward incidents,” said DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said in a press release.

The DSWD was set to deliver Monday 500 food packs to affected families in the Mountain Province. The agency’s field office in the CAR also extended P8,874.48 worth of initial aid to the municipality of Bakun in Benguet, while the field office in Ilocos Region extended P42,578 worth of assistance to the province of La Union. – Rappler.com