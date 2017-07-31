The Piso Para sa Laban ni Leni group vows to complete raising the P7.449 million needed by the Vice President for her counter-protest against ex-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Published 4:15 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo was able to raise P6 million to help pay a portion of the remaining fee for the election protest filed against her by former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Piso Para sa Laban ni Leni movement made the announcement on Monday, July 31, saying they are almost near their goal to raise the P7.449 million needed by Robredo.

The group is spearheaded by awardees of the Ten Outstanding Women Foundation, including former social welfare secretary Corazon Soliman, former human rights commissioner Paulynn Sicam, former Bases Conversion and Development Authority board director Zorayda Amelia Alonzo, award-winning singer Celeste Legaspi-Gallardo, Ateneo de Manila University Press director Karina Bolasco, and Museong Pambata founder Nina Lim-Yuson.

They are also urging the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to allow them to pay a portion of Robredo's remaining balance for her counter-protest to the case filed against her by Marcos. (READ: TIMELINE: Marcos-Robredo election case)

"Our movement is a testament to how Filipinos from all over the country value and want to protect their votes. We will continue to ask support until we reach the amount needed," said Yuson, adding that about 25,000 people donated to the fund-raising campaign.

Robredo had beaten Marcos by just 263,473 votes during the 2016 polls. Marcos accused Robredo of cheating and filed an electoral protest against her.

The Vice President was ordered to pay 15 million for the 31,278 established precincts she is contesting in her counter-protest. Robredo already settled the first half of P8 million on May 2.

She was originally due to pay the second installment of the protest fee on July 14, but sought an extension, which the PET granted. No new payment date has been announced yet.

Marcos, meanwhile, was already able to complete the payment for his P66.2-million protest fee.

If the Piso Para sa Laban ni Leni's petition is granted by the SC, they will be depositing the money directly to the High Court's account and not to that of Robredo. Should their petition be junked, the funds will be donated instead to Robredo's anti-poverty program Angat Buhay. – Rappler.com