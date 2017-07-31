'The term of the incumbent administration is only for 6 years, so whatever it is they're enjoying right now, if they violate any of our existing laws, they would have to face it anyway,' says the senator

MANILA, Philippines – "Don't think you're protected for life."

Administration Senator Francis Escudero cautioned erring cops against such a notion, pointing out that the Duterte administration is only until 2022.

Escudero gave this response when asked if he is "hopeful" for justice amid the killings in the country.

The senator said policemen found to have violated the law would sooner or later face consequences after 5 years, when President Rodrigo Duterte ends his term.

Escudero also said nothing is permanent, adding that even the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos ended.

"This will all be short-lived. I hope our police officers will not have short memories. 'Yung 20 taon nga ni Marcos, natapos din eh (Even Marcos' 20-year rule ended). The term of the incumbent administration is only for 6 years, so whatever it is they're enjoying right now, if they violate any of our existing laws, they would have to face it anyway after 6 years, in this case after 5 years," Escudero said on ANC on Monday, July 31.

"So huwag sila masyadong mag-isip na protektado sila habambuhay (So they should not think they are going to be protected for life). In the case of former president Marcos, his cronies, people under him thought it was never going to end but it actually ended after 20 years. This one, it is certain to end after 6 years," he added.

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife Susan, and 13 others had been killed in a police raid before dawn on Sunday, July 30.

Parojinog is the 3rd mayor in Duterte's drug list to be killed. Malacañang has said it is presuming "regularity" in the bloody raid. (READ: Deaths after nighttime warrants suspicious – Drilon)

Last November, Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr was killed during a nighttime raid in a provincial jail.

Duterte had defended the officers involved in the raid and ordered their reinstatement, with critics saying the decision would worsen the nation's "culture of impunity." The President has also vowed to protect policemen, even saying he would die for them.

Back in October, Datu Saudi Ampatuan Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom was killed in a shootout at a police checkpoint on suspicion he and his security personnel were transporting illegal drugs, authorities said. – Rappler.com