Two miners die after inhaling poisonous gas while inside a pocket mine in Itogon, Benguet

Published 11:02 AM, August 01, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two pocket miners died Monday afternoon, July 31, in Itogon, Benguet by gas poisoning brought by rising waters.

Killed were Robert Binay-an Corteza, 28, and Anthony Gorteza Salas, 30, both residents of Bagulin, La Union, due to inhalation of poisonous gas while inside a pocket mine in Millsite, Gumatdang, Itogon.

The two entered the mining tunnel early Monday and their bodies were found at 1 pm. Their bodies were retrieved only at 5 pm.

The poisonous gas crept up the mine due to the rising water levels caused by storms Gorio and Huaning.

According to the PAGASA Baguio Synoptic Station, the monsoon rains brought by Typhoon Gorio and Tropical Storm Huaning dumped 180.8 mm of rain from 8 am of Thursday, July 27 to 8 am of Friday, July 28; 145.2 mm on the same period from Friday to Saturday, July 29; and 132 mm from Saturday to Sunday, July 30.

Because of the high rainfall rate, Binga Dam has reached the level of 574.89 m or 0.11m short of the critical level of 575 m. Ambuklao Dam’s critical level of 752 m was almost breached by the present level of 750.17 m. The gates of both dams were however unopened.

Meanwhile in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, a 5-year-old boy drowned last Thursday after being swept by the river current.

Paulo Quiema was brought to the Magsingal District Hospital but he was not able to be revived by the doctors. – Rappler.com