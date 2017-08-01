The Pasig River is going up against the Tweed River in Scotland, the San Antonio River in Texas, and the Nushagak and Kvichak Rivers in Alaska

Published 3:10 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig River is one of the finalists for the prestigious 2017 Thiess International Riverprize, an international award that gives the highest honors in river restoration and protection.

This was announced by the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC) during its 1st State of the Pasig River Address on Tuesday, August 1.

"Ang kalaban po ng Philippines dito ay mga advanced countries, at tayo lang po ang...developing country na nakapasok so far sa prestigious competition na ito sa Australia, the 20th International Riversymposium," said George de la Rama, head of the PRRC's public information, advocacy, and tourism division.

(The Philippines will be up against advanced countries, and we are the only developing country that made it to this prestigious competition in Australia, the 20th International Riversymposium.)

The rest of the finalists are the Tweed River (United Kingdom), the San Antonio River (Texas, USA), and the Nushagak and Kvichak Rivers (Alaska, USA).

According to the International RiverFoundation, the non-profit organization behind the annual awards, the 4 finalists were selected from a record number of 31 submissions.

"The finalists represent a stellar selection of river management efforts from around the world," Bill Dennison, chair of the Thiess International Riverprize judging panel, said in a statement posted on the International RiverFoundation website.

"From the restoration efforts in the River Tweed in Scotland, to the conservation efforts for the Nushagak and Kvichak Rivers in the remote Alaskan wilderness, to urban river restoration in the Pasig River in the Philippines and the San Antonio River in Texas, these different river stories are united by a common theme: excellence in river management."

PRRC Executive Director Jose Antonio Goitia asked the public to help the agency drum up support for this development. He said this is proof that Filipinos can be proud of the Pasig River.

De La Rama said a team from the PRRC will fly to Brisbane, Australia in September to present the PRRC's projects, programs, and accomplishments before a judging panel of river basin experts.

The winner will be announced on September 19 at the 20th International Riversymposium and Environmental Flows Conference in Brisbane, Australia.

"Hopefully, we bring home the bacon, we bring home the crown... This is a testament na puwede pala ma-recognize ang Pilipinas, ang Pasig River sa buong mundo because of the efforts of the Filipino people to save the Pasig River," De La Rama added.

(This is a testament that it's possible for the Philippines and the Pasig River to be recognized internationally because of the efforts of the Filipino people to save the Pasig River.)

In 2013, the Iloilo River also made it as a Thiess International Riverprize finalist. The Mara River won the international award that year. – Rappler.com