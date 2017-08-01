Accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of being one of the biggest drug traders, alias Jaguar is ordered to appear at the justice department in two weeks

Published 6:52 PM, August 01, 2017

BOHOL, Philippines – Agents of the Cebu-based Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) served on Tuesday, August 1, a subpoena on alleged drug lord Peter Go Lim at his residence in Cebu City.

President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly accused Lim as one of the biggest drug traders in the country.

Also identified as "Jaguar" in the subpoena, Lim was not around when the subpoena was served at 2 pm.

CIDG said a security guard received the document, which ordered Lim to appear at the Department of Justice (DOJ) Manila on August 14 and August 17, 2017, for a preliminary investigation in relation to illegal drug trade charges.

Lim, together with Roland "Kerwin" Espinosa and 6 others, is charged for the alleged violation of Section 26 (b) Conspiracy in relation to Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2000.

This particular section refers to attempts or conspiracy to sell, trade, administer, dispense, deliver, distribute, and transport any dangerous drug or controlled precursor and essential chemical.

The DOJ earlier issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against Lim and the 7 co-accused.

Docketed as I.S. No. XVI-INV-17G-00171, the case named the PNP-CIDG-Major Crimes Investigation Unit, et al as complainants.

"You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as waiver to present your defense in the preliminary investigation and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution," said Assistant State Prosecutors Michael John Humarang and Aristotle Reyes in the DOJ-issued subpoena, which they signed on July 17 in Manila. – Rappler.com