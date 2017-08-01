Parojinog is the third mayor who died by the bullet and was accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of keeping ties in the illegal drug trade

MANILA, Philippines – City mayors were "surprised and saddened" by Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog's death but they presume regularity in the operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"What happened in Ozamiz City surprised and saddened us mayors as it did to ordinary citizens," League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) president Angeles City Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan told Rappler through email.

Parojinog died on July 30 as the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served a search warrant at his home.

Police say they encountered resistance and were fired upon, so they returned fire. (READ: TIMELINE: Parojinog, from Duterte's narco list to a bloody raid)

While saddened, Pamintuan said they also presume regularity in the raid.

"Considering that we still have to receive a complete report from the PNP, we assume regularity in the performance of CIDG in enforcing the legal court order and the consequences of its action," he said.

Echoing PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Pamintuan said the incident serves as a warning to other mayors linked to the drug trade.

"The Ozamiz incident is a grim warning that those who persist in the illegal drug trade will only reap what they have sowed. We now call on local officials who feel to be under the radar in the anti-drug campaign to clear themselves to avoid a repeat of the incident," he said.

Parojinog is the third mayor who died by the bullet and was accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of having ties to the illegal drug trade. (READ: Before Parojinog slay, there was 'classic EJK' Espinosa killing)

Datu Saudi Ampatuan Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom died in a shootout with anti-drug operatives in October 2016, while Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa died in a jail operation, later revealed as a deliberate operation against him.

Parojinog is survived by his siblings Vice Mayor Nova, and Reynaldo Jr who are currently detaind at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

They are waiting for the Department of Justice inquest panel to resolve their case. – Rappler.com