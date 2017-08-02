#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 2
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 2, due to heavy rains.
Areas
Metro Manila
- Muntinlupa City – afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province – classes in preschool to senior high school (public and private), except Dasmariñas and Imus which are all levels (public and private)
- Laguna – all levels (public and private)
- Angono, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Antipolo, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Baras, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Cardona, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Morong, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Tanay, Rizal – preschool to senior high school; classes that have started at 6 am will only be half day (public and private)
- Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- Teresa, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
