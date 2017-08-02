Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 2

Published 8:10 AM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 2, due to heavy rains.

Areas

Metro Manila

Muntinlupa City – afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Cavite province – classes in preschool to senior high school (public and private), except Dasmariñas and Imus which are all levels (public and private)

Laguna – all levels (public and private)

Angono, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Antipolo, Rizal – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Baras, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Cainta, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Cardona, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Morong, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Tanay, Rizal – preschool to senior high school; classes that have started at 6 am will only be half day (public and private)

Taytay, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

Teresa, Rizal – all levels (public and private)

