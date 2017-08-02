Senator Leila de Lima criticizes the Department of Labor and Employment for launching the OFW ID without clear guidelines

Published 4:35 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima filed a resolution calling for a probe into the implementation of the identification card for overseas Filipino workers (OFW ID).

Through Senate Resolution 452, the detained senator warned that the new ID may be a source of corruption.

"Our OFWs should be protected from efforts and schemes that, while hailing them as our modern-day heroes, surreptitiously make them the usual milking cows not only of government offices but also of private entities with vested interests," De Lima said.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) had a soft launch for the ID last July 12, without releasing guidelines on how to avail of it.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III had said that the ID would be given to OFWs for free. The ID will replace the overseas employment certificate (OEC), which Filipinos have to secure when leaving the country for work.

But when OFWs tried to apply for the ID via the idole.ph website, they found out that they would be charged P500 for the ID and P200 for delivery, for a total fee of P700. (READ: Lack of guidelines on newly launched OFW ID causes confusion)

Bello clarified last July 19 that the site is still being tested and that the exact fee has yet to be finalized. He, however, said the fee will be shouldered by employers – paid through recruitment agencies – and not by the workers.

But De Lima said recruitment agencies might pass the burden to the OFWs instead.

"Our government should stop pulling the legs of our hapless OFWs by requiring them to obtain the new OFW ID because it not only duplicates but also is costlier than the OEC and may be used to siphon the OFWs' hard-earned money into the pockets of some corrupt individuals," she said.

"Congress should ensure that the new OFW ID which seems to serve the same functions as that of the old OEC would not be used as another money-making scheme that was hastily hatched to benefit some government officials in cohorts with some quarters or private business groups," she added.

Aside from replacing the OEC, the OFW ID will also be a multi-purpose card that can be used for government transactions, such as contributions to the Social Security System (SSS).

Labor Undersecretary Ciriaco Lagunzad III, who heads the program implementation, said they are still consulting with stakeholders to iron out the guidelines.

"We have a series of consultations before we issue [the guidelines]. DOLE will issue very soon," Lagunzad said in a message to Rappler.

"[We have] scheduled meetings with civil society organizations this Friday (August 4) and recruitment agencies on Monday (August 7) then other government agencies next week. Draft guidelines will be available next week," he added. – Rappler.com