Asked if Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon is off the hook, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III says no presidential appointee is 'safe' from getting sacked

Published 5:00 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said his department will also probe the P6.4-billion shabu shipment smuggled from China, over which Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon is in hot water.

Dominguez, however, said their investigation will happen after Congress hearings in order to have additional information to "start with."

"It is better to do this in sequence so we have something to start with," the finance chief told reporters during a chance interview on Wednesday, August 2, on the sidelines of the anniversary celebration of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

"We will wait for the results of the investigation of the legislature. We must respect them," he added.

Dominguez was part of the meeting between Faeldon and President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Tuesday night, August 1.

Asked if Faeldon is "safe" from getting sacked since Duterte expressed confidence in him, Dominguez said the official is not yet off the hook. But the same can be said of other officials given the President's stance on corruption.

"Nobody is safe, even me," said Dominguez.

In his meeting with Faeldon, Duterte reiterated his "trust and confidence" in his appointee and instructed him to continue doing his job.

But the President, in a 3-hour meeting with lawmakers, said he would wait for the end of the Congress inquiry before deciding what to do about the BOC and the smuggling incident.

Faeldon has asked Malacañang to conduct its own thorough probe into the case. – Rappler.com