#DuterteLive: 113th BIR anniversary
President Rodrigo Duterte attends the 113th Founding Anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue at the BIR National Office, Quezon City. Watch! – Rappler.com
Watch President Duterte live on Rappler
President Rodrigo Duterte attends the 113th Founding Anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue at the BIR National Office, Quezon City. Watch! – Rappler.com
These stories made other people
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.