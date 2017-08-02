(UPDATED) If former President Benigno Aquino III himself got involved in illegal drugs now, President Rodrigo Duterte says he would behead him

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – For supposedly calling his drug war ineffective, President Rodrigo Duterte called his predecessor Benigno Aquino III "gago" (idiot), whose camp supposedly coddled persons involved in illegal drugs.

To prove his drug war is effective, he said that if Aquino himself got caught up in drug trafficking, he would behead the former president.

"Sabi ni PNoy, 'Parang walang nangyari.' Sige, pumasok ka sa droga, PNoy, 'pag hindi kita pinutulan ng ulo, buwang ka," said Duterte on Wednesday, August 2, in a speech at the anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City.

(PNoy said, "It's like nothing happened." Okay, go into drugs, PNoy, and you'll see I'll cut off your head, you're insane.)

"Anong walang nangyari? Gago ka," added the President. (What do you mean nothing happened? You're an idiot.)

Aquino was quoted on Tuesday by ABS-CBN News saying there was no difference between the Dangerous Drugs Board statistics on the number of drug addicts in 2015 and its statistics in late 2016, during Duterte's first year in power.



This observation prompted the former president to say, "Parang wala yatang nangyari." (It's like nothing happened.)

After insulting Aquino, Duterte pointed out that the "aide" of Manuel Roxas II, Aquino's party mate and presidential bet, was among the police generals suspected of involvement in illegal drugs.

"Aide ni Roxas puro nasa droga konektado. Number one 'yung bata 'nyo, si General Loot, isa pang ulol 'yan," said Duterte.

(All of Roxas' aides were connected to drugs, led by your man General Loot, another idiot.)



Duterte was referring to retired police general Vicente Loot. Also a former Cebu town mayor, Loot has denied Duterte's claims that he got involved in the illegal drug trade.

In a media interview after his speech, Duterte said it was Aquino's administration that sat on the drug problem.

He presented figures to show his administration has accomplished much more in eradicating drugs.

"In all of his 6 years, he was only able to seize or catch about 3,045 kilos of shabu. Me, just one year, I have already seized about 2,000 – nearing the 3,000 of his entire 6 years," said Duterte. – Rappler.com