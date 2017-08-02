Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Thursday, August 3

Published 10:40 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate public services committee will hold a hearing on the issues hounding ride-hailing companies Grab and Uber, as well as the proposed Taxi Passenger Bill of Rights, on Thursday, August 3.

On July 21, 2016, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) released Memorandum Circular 2016-008, which suspended the acceptance and processing of applications for Uber and Grab. Almost a year later, the LTFRB ordered the two companies to pay a fine of P5 million each for letting drivers with no permits or expired permits to still operate.

The LTFRB, last July 26, also ordered Grab and Uber drivers who registered with the transport services after June 30, 2017 to be deactivated.

Grab stopped activating new drivers only on July 17, while Uber stopped on July 18.

On August 2, Uber was given more time to explain why it should retain its accreditation.

