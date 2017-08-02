#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 3
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 3, due to heavy rains.
Areas
Cavite
- Cavite City – all levels (public and private)
Rizal
- Antipolo – all levels (public and private)
- Baras – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Binangonan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Cainta – all levels (public and private)
- Cardona – all levels (public and private)
- Jalajala – all levels (public and private)
- Pililla – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Tanay – all levels (public and private)
- Taytay – all levels (public and private)
- Teresa – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Schools
- University of the East Manila and Caloocan – Kinder to Grade 12
