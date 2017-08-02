Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 3

Published 7:58 AM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 3, due to heavy rains.

Areas

Cavite

Cavite City – all levels (public and private)

Rizal

Antipolo – all levels (public and private)

Baras – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Binangonan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Cainta – all levels (public and private)

Cardona – all levels (public and private)

Jalajala – all levels (public and private)

Pililla – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Tanay – all levels (public and private)

Taytay – all levels (public and private)

Teresa – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Schools

University of the East Manila and Caloocan – Kinder to Grade 12

