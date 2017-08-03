The PNP also clarifies that the white object that Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog refused to give to cops was a piece of paper containing names

Published 3:25 PM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said autopsy results show that the camp of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog fought back during the drug raid last Sunday, July 30, that left the mayor and 14 others dead.

"Hindi naman siya nagiging (This is not yet) conclusive but it helps in the investigation, it shows us that the firearms recovered in the premises were used and there was a gun battle. There were exchanges of gunfire and it will reinforce na may palitan ng putok (that there was an exchange of fire)," said PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos on Thursday, August 3.

Of the 15 dead, families of the 7 refused autopsy for their kin, while 8 consented, of whom are the Parojinogs.

Carlos said the mayor tested positive for paraffin, with police tracing gunpowder from his body. He died from two gunshot wounds – one to the head, and one to the chest.

Carlos added that "others" tested positive as well, with traces of gunpowder found on their bodies, but only the mayor was specified in his briefing. (READ: Ozamiz mayor wanted to surrender before raid – police)

The mayor's wife Susan, sister Mona, and brother Octavio Jr died of blast wounds.

Susan and Mona were not tested for paraffin, since there were no firearms recovered near their bodies after the operation. (READ: TIMELINE: Parojinog, from Duterte's narco list to a bloody raid)

Carlos also made a clarification about the white object that Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog, daughter of the mayor, refused to give to police on the night of the raid.

"'Yung narecover ng lady cops ay papel na may mga pangalan (The lady cops recovered a piece of paper with a list of names)," Carlos said, adding that he was not briefed about its contents.

The PNP spokesman said recommendations based on the autopsy will follow. (READ: Malacañang 'presumes regularity' in Ozamiz police raid)

The surviving Parojinogs, Nova and her brother Reynaldo Jr, remain detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, with the Department of Justice recently affirming their arrest. – Rappler.com