Leody Semana Sr. dies from a shot to the chest, while his son dies of a gunshot wound to the head

Published 6:15 PM, August 03, 2017

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – A 4-year-old boy and his father were killed by unknown assailants in Santa Ana town in Cagayan province on Tuesday, August 1.

In a report released on August 2, Chief Inspector Saturnino Soriano, Santa Ana town police chief, said Leody Semana Sr, 42, and his son, Lor Jean, died of gunshot wounds.

Initial investigations showed Semana was carrying his son when one of the gunmen attacked them.

Soriano said Aurella, Semana's wife, saw two men wearing face masks and black jackets driving away from their house after firing several gunshots.

Aurella told police she immediately checked on her husband and son, only to find them unresponsive.

Semana was shot in the chest while his son died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are now investigating the killing but have since ruled out a drug motive as Semana was not on their drug watchlist. – Rappler.com