Mike and Christopher Marasigan are shot at by the back rider of a motorcycle without license plates

Published 12:07 AM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two brothers, one a businessman and the other a reported former media practitioner, were killed on Thursday evening, August 3, following a gun attack in San Juan City.

According to an Inquirer report, Eastern Police District director Chief Supt Romulo Sapitula said the victims, businessman Christopher Marasigan and his brother Mike were shot at by two men riding a motorcycle without license plates.

The two were traveling in a CC5 Mazda – plate number WOU 583 – along V. Cruz Street and the corner of Barcelona Street at around 6:10 pm when they were shot at by the back rider of the motorcycle.

Sapitula added Mike died on the spot. His brother, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police are now investigating the crime. – Rappler.com