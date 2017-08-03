Seven tons of relief goods, as well as additional military vehicles from the Philippine Marines, are delivered

Published 12:40 AM, August 04, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – The country’s biggest navy ship, Boat of the Republic of the Philippines (BRP) Davao Del Sur, delivered military supplies and 7 tons of relief goods on Thursday, August 3, for Marawi City.

The BRP Davao del Sur docked at the Iligan City Port on Wednesday night, but the unloading of cargo began on Thursday, with fresh military supplies and hardware first.

Amphibious Assault Vehicles of the Philippine Marines were delivered to the main battle area of Marawi to help flush and clear the city of terrorists.

Commander Bonifacio Manzano, commanding officer of BRP Davao del Sur said the delivery today was their third supply since the Marawi crisis begun.

The 7 tons of relief goods were for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Manzano said hey brought relief goods from different government and non-government organizations. He added the relief goods came from Manila and different places from the National Capital Region.

Manzano also said that during an earlier delivery, they bought in heavy equipment meant for rehabilitation, such as bulldozers. They also transported the engineering brigades of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Richel Borres, Officer-in-Charge of Ranaw Disaster Response and Rehabilitation Assistance Center says they are grateful for the navy’s help in transporting their relief goods.

Borres, along with other NGOs came to unload their relief goods from BRP Davao del Sur.

One of Borres’ cargo is made up of boxes of mixed milk and cereal – healthy fare compared to the usual noodles and canned goods being distributed to the IDPs.

Borres said that one pack of their milk and cereal ready to cook meal can last for 3 days for a family of five.

Borres’ group will distribute their food packs to the IDPs in Iiligan city and in different towns in Lanao del Norte and Sur.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) and the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) also unloaded their relief goods. Those will be distributed to Region 10 and the Caraga region as there are also IDPs who fled there. – Rappler.com