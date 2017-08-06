Davao City gets 48 more Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) members with advanced training

Published 5:25 PM, August 06, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City added to its roster 48 Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) members who have finished advanced training to boost the city's capability to respond to security threats.

A graduation ceremony for the 48 SWAT operators who finished the 15-day advance course was held last Thursday, August 3, at the Davao City Police Office Parade Grounds inside Camp Leonor Domingo.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who delivered a speech during the event, said that even she originally wanted to join the 15-day training.

The mayor conducted the blood pinning for the SWAT training graduates, a tradition of placing the badge on the chest by pounding which results in the pin being driven into the flesh.

The SWAT members then displayed their capabilities to those who attended their graduation ceremony. They demonstrated what SWAT teams can do when deployed to handle high-risk encounters and close quarters combat, a tactical maneuver that involves physical confrontation.

Speaking before the SWAT members, Duterte-Carpio lamented how Davao City is a prime target for security threats.

"Daghan ang gusto nga ipahiya ang Davao City. Daghang ang gusto nga pakaulawan ta (Many want to embarrass Davao City. A lot of people want to embarrass us)... because we are the hometown of the President and our President is doing his job. And in the course of doing his job he made a lot of enemies," said the mayor, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

She also reiterated the need for better security for the city, adding that the SWAT team and the rest of the city's police force have been key in making Davao City safe and livable.

The Davao city government provided P3 million for the SWAT team. New firearms and a SWAT van are also expected to be delivered.

When asked about the capability of Davao City to respond to terror threats, Davao City Police Office Director Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum said, "Any plans of terrorists or criminals similar to what happened in Marawi, Davao City will have a very capable tactical response that will be provided by our SWAT group. The situation in Marawi will not happen in Davao with the presence of our SWAT."

Included in the new batch of SWAT operators are troops from Task Force Davao, men from the Philippine Army who are providing added strength to the city's police force. The training is much needed for government forces operating in an urban setting.

Soldiers have had difficulty operating in an urban setting, as seen in their battle against terrorists who have attacked Marawi City. (READ: Marawi battle zone: Urban warfare challenges PH military)

Below are some photo highlights from the SWAT graduation ceremony.

– Rappler.com