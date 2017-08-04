LIST: State colleges and universities covered by free tuition law
MANILA, Philippines – All 112 state colleges and universities (SUCs) across the country are covered by the free tuition law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night, August 3.
Duterte's approval of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act was unexpected given how his economic managers have openly opposed the bill, saying the government does not have enough funds to sustain it.
Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Friday it is now up to Congress to decide how best to fund the bill.
"Free tertiary education in state universities and colleges is a pillar or cornerstone of the President's social development policy so he weighed everything and came to the conclusion that the long-term benefits that will be derived from a well-developed tertiary education will definitely outweigh any possible short-term budgetary challenges. So as we say, 'If there's a will, there's a way," Gueverra said.
The law covers 8 SUCs in Metro Manila, 49 in the rest of Luzon, 26 in the Visayas, and 29 in Mindanao.
The lists in the 2018 National Expenditure Program and the joint guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Budget and Management on the grant of free tuition appear to have 114 SUCs, however, because they specify two campuses of the Mindanao State University. These are the MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology and the MSU-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography.
Below is the list of the state colleges and universities per region:
NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR)
- Eulogio "Amang" Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology
- Marikina Polytechnic College
- Philippine Normal University
- Philippine State College of Aeronautics
- Polytechnic University of the Philippines
- Rizal Technological University
- Technological University of the Philippines
- University of the Philippines System
Region I - ILOCOS
- Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University
- Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College
- Mariano Marcos State University
- North Luzon Philippines State College
- Pangasinan State University
- University of Northern Philippines
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION (CAR)
- Abra State Institute of Science and Technology
- Apayao State College
- Benguet State University
- Ifugao State University
- Kalinga State University
- Mountain Province State University (formerly the Mountain Province State Polytechnic College)
Region II - CAGAYAN VALLEY
- Batanes State College
- Cagayan State University
- Isabela State University
- Nueva Vizcaya State University
- Quirino State University
Region III - CENTRAL LUZON
- Aurora State College of Technology
- Bataan Peninsula State University
- Bulacan Agricultural State College
- Bulacan State University
- Central Luzon State University
- Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University
- Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology
- Pampanga State Agricultural University
- Philippine Merchant Marine Academy
- Ramon Magsaysay Technological University
- Tarlac College of Agriculture (now the Tarlac Agricultural University)
- Tarlac State University
Region IV-A - CALABARZON
- Batangas State University
- Cavite State University
- Laguna State Polytechnic University (Laguna State Polytechnic College)
- Southern Luzon State University
- University of Rizal System
Region IV-B - MIMAROPA
- Marinduque State College
- Mindoro State College of Agriculture and Technology
- Occidental Mindoro State College
- Palawan State University
- Romblon State University
- Western Philippines University
Region V - BICOL
- Bicol University
- Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology
- Camarines Norte State College
- Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges
- Catanduanes State University
- Central Bicol State University of Agriculture
- Dr. Emilio B. Espinosa, Sr. Memorial State College of Agriculture and Technology
- Partido State University
- Sorsogon State College
Region VI - WESTERN VISAYAS
- Aklan State University
- Capiz State University
- Carlos C. Hilado Memorial State College
- Guimaras State College
- Iloilo State College of Fisheries
- Central Philippines State University
- Northern Iloilo Polytechnic State College
- Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology
- University of Antique
- Iloilo Science and Technology University
- West Visayas State University
Region VII - CENTRAL VISAYAS
- Bohol Island State University
- Cebu Normal University
- Cebu Technological University
- Negros Oriental State University
- Siquijor State College
Region VIII - EASTERN VISAYAS
- Eastern Samar State University
- Eastern Visayas State University
- Leyte Normal University
- Naval State University
- Northwest Samar State University
- Palompom Polytechnic State University (formerly the Palompon Institute of Technology)
- Samar State University
- Southern Leyte State University
- University of Eastern Philippines
- Visayas State University
Region IX - ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA
- J.H. Cerilles State College
- Jose Rizal Memorial State University
- Western Mindanao State University
- Zamboanga City State Polytechnic College
- Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology
Region X - NORTHERN MINDANAO
- Bukidnon State University
- Camiguin Polytechnic State College
- Central Mindanao University
- University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – Cagayan De Oro Campus
- MSU - Iligan Institute of Technology
- University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – Claveria Campus
- Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology
Region XI - DAVAO REGION
- Compostela Valley State College
- Davao Del Norte State College
- Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology
- Southern Philippines Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology
- University of Southeastern Philippines
Region XII - SOCCSKSARGEN
- Cotabato State University (formerly the Cotabato City State Polytechnic College)
- Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology
- Sultan Kudarat State University
- University of Southern Mindanao
AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO (ARMM)
- Adiong Memorial Polytechnic State College
- Basilan State College
- Mindanao State University
- MSU-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography
- Sulu State College
- Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College
Region XIII - CARAGA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION
- Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology
- Caraga State University (Northern Mindanao State Institute of Science and Technology)
- Surigao del Sur State University
- Surigao State College of Technology
