Here are the 112 SUCs covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1:39 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – All 112 state colleges and universities (SUCs) across the country are covered by the free tuition law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night, August 3.

Duterte's approval of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act was unexpected given how his economic managers have openly opposed the bill, saying the government does not have enough funds to sustain it.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Friday it is now up to Congress to decide how best to fund the bill.

"Free tertiary education in state universities and colleges is a pillar or cornerstone of the President's social development policy so he weighed everything and came to the conclusion that the long-term benefits that will be derived from a well-developed tertiary education will definitely outweigh any possible short-term budgetary challenges. So as we say, 'If there's a will, there's a way," Gueverra said.

The law covers 8 SUCs in Metro Manila, 49 in the rest of Luzon, 26 in the Visayas, and 29 in Mindanao.

The lists in the 2018 National Expenditure Program and the joint guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Budget and Management on the grant of free tuition appear to have 114 SUCs, however, because they specify two campuses of the Mindanao State University. These are the MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology and the MSU-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography.

Below is the list of the state colleges and universities per region:

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR)

Eulogio "Amang" Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology

Marikina Polytechnic College

Philippine Normal University

Philippine State College of Aeronautics

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Rizal Technological University

Technological University of the Philippines

University of the Philippines System

Region I - ILOCOS

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University

Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College

Mariano Marcos State University

North Luzon Philippines State College

Pangasinan State University

University of Northern Philippines

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION (CAR)

Abra State Institute of Science and Technology

Apayao State College

Benguet State University

Ifugao State University

Kalinga State University

Mountain Province State University (formerly the Mountain Province State Polytechnic College)

Region II - CAGAYAN VALLEY

Batanes State College

Cagayan State University

Isabela State University

Nueva Vizcaya State University

Quirino State University

Region III - CENTRAL LUZON

Aurora State College of Technology

Bataan Peninsula State University

Bulacan Agricultural State College

Bulacan State University

Central Luzon State University

Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology

Pampanga State Agricultural University

Philippine Merchant Marine Academy

Ramon Magsaysay Technological University

Tarlac College of Agriculture (now the Tarlac Agricultural University)

Tarlac State University

Region IV-A - CALABARZON

Batangas State University

Cavite State University

Laguna State Polytechnic University (Laguna State Polytechnic College)

Southern Luzon State University

University of Rizal System

Region IV-B - MIMAROPA

Marinduque State College

Mindoro State College of Agriculture and Technology

Occidental Mindoro State College

Palawan State University

Romblon State University

Western Philippines University

Region V - BICOL

Bicol University

Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology

Camarines Norte State College

Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges

Catanduanes State University

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture

Dr. Emilio B. Espinosa, Sr. Memorial State College of Agriculture and Technology

Partido State University

Sorsogon State College

Region VI - WESTERN VISAYAS

Aklan State University

Capiz State University

Carlos C. Hilado Memorial State College

Guimaras State College

Iloilo State College of Fisheries

Central Philippines State University

Northern Iloilo Polytechnic State College

Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology

University of Antique

Iloilo Science and Technology University

West Visayas State University

Region VII - CENTRAL VISAYAS

Bohol Island State University

Cebu Normal University

Cebu Technological University

Negros Oriental State University

Siquijor State College

Region VIII - EASTERN VISAYAS

Eastern Samar State University

Eastern Visayas State University

Leyte Normal University

Naval State University

Northwest Samar State University

Palompom Polytechnic State University (formerly the Palompon Institute of Technology)

Samar State University

Southern Leyte State University

University of Eastern Philippines

Visayas State University

Region IX - ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA

J.H. Cerilles State College

Jose Rizal Memorial State University

Western Mindanao State University

Zamboanga City State Polytechnic College

Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology

Region X - NORTHERN MINDANAO

Bukidnon State University

Camiguin Polytechnic State College

Central Mindanao University

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – Cagayan De Oro Campus

MSU - Iligan Institute of Technology

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – Claveria Campus

Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology

Region XI - DAVAO REGION

Compostela Valley State College

Davao Del Norte State College

Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology

Southern Philippines Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology

University of Southeastern Philippines

Region XII - SOCCSKSARGEN

Cotabato State University (formerly the Cotabato City State Polytechnic College)

Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology

Sultan Kudarat State University

University of Southern Mindanao

AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO (ARMM)

Adiong Memorial Polytechnic State College

Basilan State College

Mindanao State University

MSU-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography

Sulu State College

Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College

Region XIII - CARAGA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology

Caraga State University (Northern Mindanao State Institute of Science and Technology)

Surigao del Sur State University

Surigao State College of Technology

– Rappler.com