'There is a strong possibility that the foregoing personality may attempt to place himself beyond the reach of the legal processes,' Aguirre says

Published 2:13 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr's brother Ricardo Parojinog was put on the immigration lookout as the investigation into their family's alleged drug network continues.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II sent the memorandum to the Bureau of Immigration on Friday, August 4, to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) for Ricardo.

An ILBO will not prohibit Ricardo from leaving the country but it sets up a mechanism so that authorities would be alerted if he tries.

Ricardo was also identified as "aka Arthur" in Aguirre's memorandum. The search warrant against him names his alias as "Ardot/Patok."

Ricardo's residence in Barangay Bagakay, Ozamiz City, was also raided by the police pre-dawn Sunday, July 30, although the councilor was not there. Seized from his home were assorted firearms, ammunition, alleged illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

"Considering the gravity of the offense/s possibly committed, there is a strong possibility that the foregoing personality may attempt to place himself beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country," Aguirre said in his memorandum. (READ: The Parojinogs and the tangled webs they wove)

The memorandum added that Ricardo remains a subject of the investigation. Department of Justice prosecutors formally filed before an Ozamiz City court on Friday the illegal possession of firearms and drugs charges against Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr.

Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr was part of President Rodrigo Duterte's infamous list of so-called narcopoliticians. The clan has long been monitored by the police not just for drugs but also other illegal activities. – Rappler.com