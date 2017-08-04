The 42 loose firearms are surrendered to Chief Inspector Joven Espinido, who is Ozamiz City's police chief

Published 5:33 PM, August 04, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Following the bloody police raid that killed Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, Sr., his wife Susan, Brother Octavio, Jr. and sister Mona last week, led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), 42 firearms were voluntarily surrendered to the police.

Regional Police spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said that the loose firearms were the surrendered to Chief Inspector Joven Espinido, Ozamiz City Chief of Police.

After the raid, Espinido called on those personalities that were holding weapons given by the Parojinogs. Gonda added the firearms were given by the Parojinog family to various elected officials.

The 42 firearms were surrendered to the police between July 31 and August 3.

The police listed the following as the ones who surrendered their weapons given by the Parojinog family:

Brgy Capt. Rolando Velayo – Brgy Pulot – 1 short firearm

Brgy Capt. Saulo Salvador – Brgy Malaubang – 4 short firearms

Brgy Capt. Shiela Marie Agonoy – Brgy. Bañadero – 10 short firearms

Brgy Capt .Juanito Saquin Jr – Brgy Gango – 1 short firearm, 4 long firearms

Brgy Capt. Peter Dumon – Brgy Dalapang – 1 short firearm, 3 long firearms

Brgy Capt. Delfin Ignacio – Brgy Kinuman Norte –5 short firearms , 3 long firearms

Brgy Capt. Albina Potutan – Brgy Embargo – 1 firearm 1 long firearm

Brgy Capt. Danilo M. Tubil – Brgy Balintawak – 2 long firearms, 2 long firearms

Brgy Capt Pio R. Caño – Brgy Guimad – 1 long firearm

Atty. Robert A. Cantago – City Councilor – 3 long firearms

“The loose firearms are now under the custody of Ozamiz CPS for proper disposition,” Gonda said.

When asked by Rappler about the kind of firearms surrendered, Gonda said there was no data yet submitted on the type of weapons the elected officials surrendered.

Police Chief Superintendent Timoteo Gascon Pacleb, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 10 (PRO 10), expressed his appreciation to the people of Ozamis City for their cooperation in the campaign against loose firearms. Pacleb also encouraged the community to report other illegal activities.

Pacleb added the PRO 10 will continue its unwavering efforts to eradicate all forms of illegal activities in the region and will keep on reinvigorating our anti-criminality campaign. – Rappler.com