(3rd UPDATE) A replacement flight will ferry the passengers of Flight 5J570 from Cebu to Manila early Saturday morning, August 5

Published 9:30 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Cebu Pacific Flight 5J570 bound for Manila from Cebu slightly overshot the runway on Friday, August 4.

In a statement, the airline said the plane's nose wheel, or its front landing gear, "went outside the runway" as it was taxiing prior to takeoff from the Mactan Cebu International Airport earlier in the evening at around 6:35 pm.

As of 10:45 pm, Cebu Pacific added a replacement flight would take the deplaned passengers of Flight 5J570 to Manila following the reopening of the runway.

The recovery flight will depart Cebu at around 3:30 am on Saturday, August 5, Cebu Pacific announced late Friday night.

Affected passengers will be provided meals and will receive travel vouchers for the trouble.

Cebu Pacific said earlier the following Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights had been diverted as a result:

Bacolod-Silay Airport:

DG 6377 Roxas-Cebu

DG 6928 Butuan-Cebu

DG 6205 Legazpi-Cebu

5J 607 Clark-Cebu

Iloilo International Airport:

DG 6658 Zamboanga-Cebu

5J 434 Zamboanga-Cebu

Returned to Manila:

5J571 Manila-Cebu

Meals and travel vouchers will be provided for the passengers of the above affected flights. – Rappler.com