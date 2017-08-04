Cebu Pacific plane overshoots runway, other flights diverted
MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Cebu Pacific Flight 5J570 bound for Manila from Cebu slightly overshot the runway on Friday, August 4.
In a statement, the airline said the plane's nose wheel, or its front landing gear, "went outside the runway" as it was taxiing prior to takeoff from the Mactan Cebu International Airport earlier in the evening at around 6:35 pm.
As of 10:45 pm, Cebu Pacific added a replacement flight would take the deplaned passengers of Flight 5J570 to Manila following the reopening of the runway.
The recovery flight will depart Cebu at around 3:30 am on Saturday, August 5, Cebu Pacific announced late Friday night.
Affected passengers will be provided meals and will receive travel vouchers for the trouble.
Cebu Pacific said earlier the following Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights had been diverted as a result:
Bacolod-Silay Airport:
- DG 6377 Roxas-Cebu
- DG 6928 Butuan-Cebu
- DG 6205 Legazpi-Cebu
- 5J 607 Clark-Cebu
Iloilo International Airport:
- DG 6658 Zamboanga-Cebu
- 5J 434 Zamboanga-Cebu
Returned to Manila:
- 5J571 Manila-Cebu
Meals and travel vouchers will be provided for the passengers of the above affected flights. – Rappler.com